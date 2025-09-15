Moegoe Safa

Drama is never in short supply wherever Safa is involved, and this proves that its leadership needs to learn the meaning of good governance, instead of behaving like palookas at every turn.

What happened at the Protea Hotel in Bloemfontein between Safa president Danny Jordaan and NEC member, Simphiwe Mkhangelwa, is embarrassing. Two grown men nearly threw punches at each other during a scuffle.

This is no way for people in leadership positions to sort out their differences.

These dimwits have proven that they are out of place at the helm of our football, and their hooliganism should be condemned. They are nothing but a shame to the beautiful game, and they deserve to be crowned undisputed moegoes.