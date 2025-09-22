Moegoe: Solly Mapaila

Newspapers invest a lot of resources in digging up news that the powerful would prefer to remain out of the public domain.

Instead of keeping their noses clean, some are not above using dirty tricks in an attempt to control the fallout. So, one of the most common schemes is to, instead of answering questions, make a title’s unique selling point freely available by issuing a press statement and putting it online.

A pre-emptive strike if you will. This is what the SACP and its secretary, Solly Mapaila, did to this publication yesterday: instead of responding to questions, they maliciously sought to nullify our story by sending it out to everybody. For this reason, the SACP and Mapaila are our moegoes of the week.

Respond to our questions, you moegoes.

