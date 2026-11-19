Early childhood development (ECD) is a critical step in the creation of capable, successful adults – and economic growth and stability. Getting it right is an enormous challenge.

ECD – the physical, cognitive, emotional and social growth of young children before they begin their formal education – is a complex sector. Child outcomes are shaped by practitioners, parents, training, support, environment, leadership, funding, policy, resources, relationships between organisations and more. No single actor can move all these parts alone.

Play advert

President Cyril Ramaphosa underlined the vital importance of ECD on education, health, social protection, employment and the economy, in his keynote address to the Bana Pele Leadership Summit on October 19. Investing in our youngest children underpins stronger schools, healthier communities, more inclusive economic growth and a more capable workforce.

Advertisement

The government’s ambition to achieve universal quality ECD coverage in South Africa by 2030 is a daunting task. But the determination of the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and various funders, investors, non-profit organisations and others to achieve this, together, is remarkable.

A wake-up call from Thrive by Five

In 2024, the latest Thrive by Five Index – DBE-led research carried out by DataDrive2030, which provides us with a definitive measure of South African four- to five-year-old child outcomes – produced concerning news. Only 42% of children enrolled in early learning programmes (ELPs) were developmentally on track in terms of the Early Learning Outcomes Measure (ELOM) 4 & 5.

Seven percent were moderately or severely stunted, and only 56% emotionally ready for their age; these two indicators correlate strongly with children’s learning outcomes. (The situation with children not enrolled in early learning programmes (ELPs), around 1.3-million three- to five-year-olds at the time, was even worse: 82% were unable to perform tasks expected of children their age, and 18% were stunted.) This suggests that the majority of children will struggle in the formal schooling system, from Grade R already.

Clearly, action was warranted. So, the ECD sector itself took the lead, without waiting to be told what to do.

Collaboration born from concern

The authors of this article, who are counterparts for two funding organisations, the Oppenheimer Memorial Trust (OMT) and the Hosken Consolidated Investments Foundation (HCIF), initiated action. In light of the disappointing Thrive by Five 2024 numbers, we had a long conversation about what we could jointly enable to help shift towards better outcomes going forward. What we could not have scripted, however, was the depth of the wider collaboration that was sparked.

We convened a total of 23 organisations in 2025, along with DataDrive2030, and agreed to conduct baseline and endline assessments, work as a collective, identify gaps and implement micro-changes in support of ELPs. By employing data-driven programming, OMT and the HCIF are driving measurable outcomes; and with all partners also readily sharing their expertise, learnings and results with each other, each one is strengthened.

This process led to the creation of a community of practice, one in which wisdom and resources are shared; it also led to other positive, unintentional benefits, such as the broader building of trust between organisations, active collaboration and leadership support. A stellar example of this collaboration and cooperation was when six KwaZulu-Natal partners created a toolkit drawing on the resources from each of their organisations, for use by all partners.

Building a culture of shared leadership

Vitally, this approach has empowered all of the players in the ECD ecosystem to act and play their own part. No longer restricted to waiting to be told what to do, they are able to close gaps when they see them. This is very exciting: by enabling the right environment, we enable people to lead and not simply follow.

This fresh way of working, in which players take action when opportunities are created for them, was inspired by the DBE’s strategy for providing universal ECD access to young children by 2030. To its great credit, the DBE – which had in April 2022 taken over the ECD function from the Department of Social Development – quickly realised that it could not go it alone. In a move that is refreshing (and humbling) to see in a government department, the DBE recognised that a social compact including the corporate, philanthropic and NGO sectors would be essential for its ambitious strategy to succeed.

Bana Pele and the power of partnership

Through extensive consultations with funders, research institutions and implementing partners, the DBE formulated a Bana Pele Blueprint containing 23 actions to accelerate access to quality ECD, with individual actions assigned to various partners. The process the DBE initiated to build trust in, and alignment with, the blueprint remains ongoing, but we are pleased to report that sufficient players are fully on board, and it has strong political momentum.

One of the most important elements of the ECD strategy – which aims both for expanding ECD access and ensuring quality ECD provision – is the Bana Pele mass registration drive, a nationwide drive to register ELPs in terms of the Children’s Act; it is an example of the DBE social compact’s significance, and what is possible with partnership.

Tackling the registration challenge

It was estimated in 2024 that about half of the country’s roughly 40 000 ECD centres were unregistered – and therefore not regulated, nor eligible for state assistance in the form of resources and subsidies. Lest we forget, the Thrive by Five Index 2024 had told us that fewer than half the children in ECD programmes were meeting their ELOM goals; many ELPs were (and still are) not compliant, nor sufficiently staffed or resourced.

It must be borne in mind that it can be extremely challenging to get ELPs over the line because of various factors: other government departments or local government not being fully aligned, infrastructure deficits holding up progress or simply practitioners not knowing yet how to work with digital tools. These issues will inevitably frustrate efforts to bring ELPs up to code.

But the success of Bana Pele so far is plain to see. Over 17 300 ELPs have been registered at the bronze level, which means they are now on the system, and 1 901 of these are now registered at the silver level, so they are eligible for state subsidies. Even here, there was evidence of sector players acting; OMT managed R35.9-million raised from various funders, and supported over 2 200 bronze-registered ELPs close compliance gaps towards silver/gold registration. There is, however, much still to be done.

Inclusion must remain central

Commitment is a statement of humanness, a promise by people for people. Fortunately, our partners remain committed to cooperating and making things work, and the DBE’s willingness to cooperate with its partners has created an open process and honesty around what works and what does not. Bana Pele is a demonstration of what is possible.

A challenge, however, is to make the entire process as inclusive as possible: this is in the spirit of the Bana Pele Blueprint, the plan for action. It is certainly easier, for example, for larger NGOs – which tend to be visible and more vocal – to participate in the blueprint process than their smaller counterparts, and for funders to call the shots. But all voices are equally important and should be recognised: in this regard, the Bana Pele Charter provides the framework for inclusion of any interested party, inviting them to join the Bana Pele movement.

A blueprint for South Africa’s future

Going forward, it’s clear that achieving universal quality ECD in South Africa needs more of the same: we need to be intentional in our collaborations. Partners, be they the government, funders, academics or implementing partners, need to be regarded as equals. They need to feel empowered to act without first asking for permission.

We need to pool our resources meaningfully, so that intervention happens sooner and no one is left behind. We need to be more proactive, taking action where needed with the people doing the work. And, importantly, we must be data-driven so we know what works and can measure success.

President Ramaphosa himself emphasises the importance of private-sector collaboration in achieving universal ECD, in a newsletter about the Bana Pele Leadership Summit. Many corporates support basic education already but not early learning specifically, he points out, adding: “Advancing early learning is a shared national responsibility. Our efforts to support our youngest citizens today are a solid investment not only in their future, but in the very growth and progress of our country.”

That’s true, and it opens us up to thinking bigger. Working and learning together on a hitherto unprecedented scale, and looking at what more can be done, is not only transforming South Africa’s ECD sector and offering millions of children the promise of reaching their fullest potential – it’s also providing the government and civil society with a replicable template for solving other challenges facing our nation. Now that’s an exciting prospect.