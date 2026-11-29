They say success doesn’t change people; it merely amplifies what is there, revealing who you really are. In the past couple of weeks, the character of Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has finally come out and it is being laid bare on the table.

When he arrived at Pirates, he was shy and could not even face the cameras. He was in a bit of a fix because he was dealing with the contractual dispute litigation that was hanging around from his former club, Marumo Gallants.

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A little ‘not making sure’

To coach the Mighty Buccaneers, you need balls of steel and eccentricity. A bit of composure is also vital to survive. But the French-Moroccan skyscraper spoke softly and was like he had bitten off more than he could chew. To put it in kasi lingo, he was a little “not make sure”.

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But he survived an early onslaught and the dreaded axe. He quickly found his bearings and settled down.

True colours are showing

Now, three trophies later, Ouaddou’s true colours are coming out — a tinge of arrogance is evident in his speeches lately.

First, with his 16-shooter loaded and cocked, he took aim at the Bafana Bafana set-up and the SA Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka. Ouaddou first questioned why Mdaka and Bafana coach (Pitso Mosimane) selected his players if they knew they would not be used.

Second, Ouaddou accused the two South African national team coaches of returning his “Ferraris without fuel” before a big game against Stellenbosch FC. He said his players were given a lot of beers at the national team camp and that’s why they returned flat.

10 bottles of beer

“You cannot give something to drink (beer) to the players and I receive them in a bad state; it’s not fair. The things that they are giving are beers,” the 48-year-old said.

“When players play three days after the semi-final, can we give beers to the players? One beer is fine, but giving bottles to players is not good. They gave the players 10 beers. Are they trying to destabilise Pirates? I must protect my players.”

The Buccaneers had five players in Mosimane’s team, with Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi and Thalente Mbatha getting some game time. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine and

Lebone Seema did not get any minutes on the field in both fixtures.

In the SA Under-23 camp, Mdaka called up Pirates trio Cemran Dansin, Mpho Padime and Simphiwe Selepe but only Padime saw action.

Of the Pirates players who were with the Bafana squad, Chaine, Seema and wing-back Moremi all started against Stellies. Seniors Mbatha and Appollis were in the stands.

The insinuation

The lanky coach’s ludicrous utterances are that people in the national team were very selective because they grabbed only Pirates players, forced 10 beers down their throats and as a result, the players came back with a monumental babalaas.

Ouaddou’s insinuation is that the players from other clubs, such as Mamelodi Sundowns, Chicago Fire, Durban City and Glasgow Rangers, would have been denied and starved of cold beers — how rude. That would be the biggest discrimination ever and the barman, or whoever was in charge, must be charged with treason.

How do you give beers to a select few and deny their teammates the same gesture and reward after 90 minutes of heart-stopping action?

The biggest problem with Ouaddou’s comments is that he wants us to believe that Pirates players are special compared to players from other clubs. He could have said “all” the players in the national team were allowed to drink beer and his players were among those who returned hungover.

To go as far as suggesting that they are trying to destabilise Pirates and he must protect his players is childish and laughable. The only way he can protect his players is to teach them discipline to stay far away from the beer when temptation presents itself.

Opening a can of worms

Ouaddou has opened a can of worms. His former assistant, Mandla Ncikazi, who we are told wanted to deliver a few knuckle-sandwiches to the Moroccan in a dressing room quarrel, was the first to jump to Mosimane and Mdaka’s defence.

Knowing Mosimane, all hell is going to break loose when he responds to Ouaddou’s mumbo jumbo and claptrap.