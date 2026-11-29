South Africa does not lack economic potential. What we lack is the ability to consistently turn that potential into investment, production, exports and jobs.

This week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following its 2026 Article IV mission to South Africa, delivered another sobering assessment.

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Our economy remains trapped in a cycle of low investment, weak growth, high unemployment and mounting public debt. Growth is expected to remain around 1%, while unemployment stands at an unacceptable 33.7%.

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The IMF believes ambitious structural reforms could lift South Africa’s medium-term growth towards 4%. That represents a major opportunity. But it also raises an important question: if the potential exists, why are we still struggling to unlock it?

South Africa must grow its way out of its economic difficulties. Fiscal discipline matters.

Containing inflation matters. Restoring investor confidence matters. Yet none of these alone will create the millions of jobs the country desperately needs.

The rand’s recent weakness, falling to around R17.70 against the US dollar, highlights how exposed we remain to global conditions and domestic uncertainty. Markets are awaiting sovereign credit-rating reviews. While an upgrade would support confidence and borrowing conditions, it cannot substitute for economic growth.

Fiscal credibility

South Africa has made progress in restoring fiscal credibility. Government debt has stabilised as a share of GDP, and fiscal consolidation remains important. Yet debt-service costs continue to absorb resources that could otherwise support infrastructure, education and development.

The bigger challenge is weak investment. Gross fixed capital formation remains around 14% to 14.5% of GDP, far below the levels associated with sustained growth. We cannot realistically expect the economy to expand at 4% or 5% while investment remains so subdued.

Port of Durban delays

The consequences are visible at the Port of Durban. Ships have reportedly faced delays of up to 20 days, while congestion and operational difficulties have disrupted the movement of containers. Manufacturers, exporters and retailers are already feeling the impact.

This is not an abstract infrastructure debate. Delayed shipments increase costs, disrupt production and undermine competitiveness. When imported components fail to arrive on time, factories are affected. When exporters struggle to access global markets efficiently, opportunities and revenue are lost.

Transnet has indicated congestion could persist into January, while the Durban Gateway Terminal may take up to three years to return to full operational capacity.

There is an important lesson here. The terminal already operates under a 25-year concession involving international operator ICTSI, which holds a 49% stake, while Transnet retains 51%. This demonstrates that private-sector participation alone is not a guarantee of success.

Partnerships

Partnerships must be properly structured, implemented and monitored. Clear performance obligations, competent management and accountability are essential. The objective is not to protect institutions from criticism, but to ensure infrastructure supports economic activity.

This is why government must accelerate infrastructure reform. Operational failures and lengthy recovery plans cannot remain the accepted cost of doing business. Private capital, international expertise and operational discipline should play a larger role across rail, ports, electricity transmission and municipal water infrastructure.

Importantly, the state does not necessarily need to relinquish ownership. Well-designed public-private partnerships, concessions and competitive private-sector participation can mobilise investment and improve delivery. But they must be backed by measurable outcomes and consequences when commitments are not met.

South Africa also has substantial domestic institutional savings. Pension funds and other long-term investors have the capacity to support productive investment.

What investors need

However, capital will not flow simply because government asks it to. Investors require commercially viable projects, credible regulation and policy certainty.

Leadership must make the difference. Government’s responsibility is to create conditions that encourage investment, remove obstacles to business expansion and ensure infrastructure functions effectively.

The IMF has once again identified the opportunity. The challenge is no longer diagnosis. South Africa has had enough reports, strategies and promises. What we need now is execution.

We cannot continue celebrating fiscal stability while accepting weak growth and persistent unemployment. Nor should we underestimate what is possible if government, business and investors work together to unlock the capital, expertise and entrepreneurial capacity that already exist.

South Africa does not need to wait for the global economy to rescue it. We have the resources, the people and the potential to do considerably better.