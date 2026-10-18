Solidarity’s patriotism is bigger than party politics

The local reaction to the executive order US President Donald Trump issued on February 7, regarding the South African government’s “egregious actions” was a search for scapegoats in the country.

The ANC secretary-general accused AfriForum and Solidarity of spreading “misinformation” regarding a “genocide” against Afrikaans-speaking farmers. A large segment of the media and the commentariat declared us “guilty” – without evidence – of being responsible for the deteriorating relations with the US.

Numerous media outlets have had to apologise to us for claiming that we had gone to Washington to propagate stories about a “genocide”. Dr Oscar van Heerden’s article last week continued in the same vein of casting aspersions on AfriForum and Solidarity.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party accused us of treason; we were charged with undermining the state, showing contempt for the Constitution and advocating for sanctions against South Africa, along with other lies.

The facts

Representatives from the US have been in regular contact with the Solidarity Movement, of which AfriForum is a part, since the Obama presidency.

During the Biden era, we observed that opposition to the South African government was building in the US administration. It became clear that our country’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) could be jeopardised, which, by our estimates, could result in the loss of about 250 000 jobs.

We also realised that South Africa’s diplomatic engagement in the US had not yielded the desired results. Acting in the national interest, we compiled reports on the importance of Agoa and distributed them to US decision-makers. Our message: Do not punish the country and its people because you disagree with the ANC.

In July 2024, the Solidarity Movement, together with other Afrikaner organisations, issued an Afrikaner Declaration in which we stated that we are patriotic South Africans committed to helping build a future for the country and its people. We expressed our desire to develop and preserve our language and culture by exercising the relevant constitutional rights and making use of the space provided. We received no response to our requests for discussions with the government.

Our stance

• We do not long for the past, nor do we look forward to the future under the ANC;

• We disagree with the ANC but we love the country and its people;

• We support the sovereignty of South Africa but do not believe in the sovereignty of the ANC. Differences with the US should be addressed by the government of national unity.

• We choose the interests of South Africa over those of the White House or Luthuli House;

• South Africa should pursue a non-aligned foreign policy and the national interest must take precedence over loyalties and alliances dating from the Cold War era;

• Good relations between South Africa and the US are in the national interest.

• If relations deteriorate further, workers and ordinary people will suffer, not the governing elite;

• We refuse to serve as a scapegoat for the government’s failed diplomacy and policies;

• We reject attempts by radical politicians to vent their anger towards Trump on us;

• The only “misinformation” was the claim that we were spreading “misinformation”;

• We are not involved in the refugee programme. We believe he future of Afrikaners lies in South Africa. We are striving to create conditions that will allow Afrikaners to remain sustainably in the country, enabling us to make a contribution to the well-being of the country and all its people;

• We are committed to preserving our language and culture for future generations.

The Solidarity Movement is a patriotic South African and Afrikaner movement that strives for mutual recognition and respect among everyone in the country.

• Buys is chairperson of Solidarity Movement