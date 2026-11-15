Tatjana Smith and Swimming SA: Who owns the value of sporting excellence?

Tatjana Smith’s decision to switch her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands presents an uncomfortable dilemma for South African sport. It also exposes a tension in the relationship between athletes and the federations responsible for developing them.

Smith’s decision should not attract criticism. She has given South Africa extraordinary service, winning two Olympic gold and two silver medals, and has every right to pursue a sporting environment that offers greater financial security and support.

Play advert

An athlete who has invested years of sacrifice, personal resources and extraordinary discipline into reaching the highest level should not be expected to finance international participation from personal funds, struggle to recover earned prize money or compete without any meaningful prospect of financial reward.

Advertisement

The dilemma for federations is equally real. Sponsors prefer to associate themselves with individual athletes whose personal brands are built on exceptional performances, public appeal and exemplary conduct, rather than organisations carrying reputational risks arising from governance failures.

Yet the athletes benefit from the structures, competitions, coaching systems and development programmes that federations provide. Federations have a legitimate interest in deriving commercial value from the athletes they develop.

The difficulty lies in determining where legitimate institutional commercial rights end and the athlete’s individual commercial rights begin.

Football provides an instructive example. Players were traditionally expected to wear the complete kit supplied by federation sponsors, with commercial benefits accruing to the governing body. However, footwear presented a different consideration because individual players developed preferences for particular manufacturers and technologies that could influence comfort, confidence and performance. The recognition of personal footwear sponsorship reflected an important principle: commercial arrangements should not compromise an athlete’s ability to perform.

There are international models for achieving this balance.

World Athletics permits athletes to display up to three personal sponsor logos on competition clothing, subject to its regulations, and allows personal footwear sponsorship, provided the shoes meet its technical requirements. World Aquatics’ February 2026 regulations also provide for an athlete sponsor logo of up to 30cm2 at World Cup competitions, alongside federation sponsorship, subject to approval and restrictions.

Closer to home, the South African Rugby Industry Collective Agreement provides another useful example. It allows a contracted player to wear footwear of their choice while training or playing matches and to receive endorsement fees or other payments for doing so. It also permits personal endorsements with competitors of the technical gear sponsors, subject to specified restrictions.

The examples suggest a workable middle ground. Federations should retain exclusive rights over national team identity, kit, collective appearances and agreed team sponsorship categories. Athletes should retain the freedom to secure personal endorsements in non-conflicting categories. Where conflicts arise, they should be resolved through transparent agreements negotiated with athlete representation.

Tatjana Smith should not be made to carry the burden of institutional shortcomings, nor should federations be deprived of the resources necessary to develop future champions.

Ultimately, the value of a federation is measured by the athletes it develops and the environment it creates for them to succeed. It should never become a contest between the institution and the individuals whose achievements give it relevance.

• Mumble is a former CEO of the South African Football Association.