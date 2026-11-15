The greatest leaders are those who leave footprints others can follow

In a rapidly changing world, the leaders who leave the most enduring marks are not necessarily those who seek recognition but those whose influence lives on through the people they mentor, the institutions they help build, the opportunities they create and the lives they touch.

Leadership, at its most meaningful, is about service. It is about recognising that success is ultimately reflected in the difference we make in the lives of others.

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This belief sits at the heart of the 3rd Annual 43inCT-Argon Golf Day on November 30 at King David Mowbray Golf Club in Cape Town.

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The event has grown into a platform that brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals and community stakeholders around a shared commitment to excellence, collaboration and meaningful impact.

This year’s gathering introduces the Nicholas Xhegwana Tribute and the Nicholas Xhegwana Memorial Trophy. Established in honour of a leader whose influence

extended beyond the organisations he served, the tribute recognises the importance of leadership grounded in service, mentorship and a commitment to uplifting others.

Xhegwana’s contribution to business, mentorship, education and community development represents the kind of leadership that deserves to be remembered and celebrated.

South Africa’s development depends not only on strong institutions and economic opportunity, but also on individuals who are prepared to lead with integrity, take responsibility and invest in the potential of others.

At a time when ethical leadership, social cohesion and purposeful nation-building remain important national conversations, remembering such individuals is about creating examples that can inspire future generations to lead differently, serve meaningfully and understand the responsibility that comes with influence.

Established in partnership with Sanlam, the Nicholas Xhegwana Memorial Trophy will become a permanent feature of the annual tournament.

Awarded in recognition of sustained excellence over three years, the trophy will celebrate consistency, commitment and sportsmanship, while ensuring that Xhegwana’s contribution remains part of an evolving legacy.

The trophy also represents a broader commitment: to recognise individuals whose contributions have made a difference in the lives of others and whose names and good deeds should not be forgotten. Too often, the stories of those who quietly serve, mentor and create opportunities receive recognition only after they are gone.

Celebrating these contributions while learning from them is an important part of building a culture that values service and responsibility.

Initiatives such as the 43inCT-Argon Golf Day demonstrate how business platforms can become vehicles for connection, knowledge-sharing and community engagement. They create opportunities for relationships to develop, partnerships to take shape and ideas to move beyond conversation into meaningful action.

The inclusion of dedicated Youth and Women participation categories further reinforces the importance of bringing emerging talent into spaces traditionally occupied by established leaders is one way of encouraging mentorship, opening doors and strengthening future leadership.

• Masilela is CEO of DNA Economics.