The view from Luphisi: When maps become mirrors of injustice

Deep in the Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga lies Luphisi village. To the casual observer, it is merely a collection of homesteads nestled in the rolling landscape near the Kruger National Park. To the nation, it is known as the birthplace of Richard Mabaso, the mountaineer who conquered Kilimanjaro to raise funds for literacy, embodying the indomitable spirit of South Africa’s people.

But there is another, harsher reality to Luphisi – one written not in the headlines of triumph, but in the invisible ink of spatial economics. New diagnostic tools, specifically those developed by former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla, are finally pulling this reality into sharp focus.

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The “Lehohla Ledger” translates the lived experience of historical underinvestment into hard, empirical, geographic data. It does not tell us how people feel about poverty; it shows us, with mathematical certainty, why they are poor.

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When we construct a localised Local Indicator of Spatial Association (LISA) and Moran’s I for Luphisi village, we are essentially holding up a mirror to the region. The resulting image is disturbing, yet undeniable.

The mathematical proof of spatial injustice

For decades, governance has relied on broad averages. We are told the district is improving, or that the municipality has spent its budget. But averages are dangerous instruments that mask acute suffering.

To evaluate whether the deprivation in Luphisi is a random anomaly or a systemic failure, we must deploy Global Moran’s I across the enumeration area mesh of Ehlanzeni.

The results are sobering. For Luphisi and its contiguous rural wards, the Global Moran’s I for the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) yields a strongly positive and statistically significant value.

What does this mean in plain language? It means poverty is not random. Luphisi is not an isolated pocket of bad luck.

Instead, it forms part of a contiguous, locked spatial regime. It is a direct, structural legacy of former homeland boundaries, where high-deprivation Enumeration Areas (EAs) border other high-deprivation EAs, creating a vast, unbroken belt of disadvantage sealed off from the capital-rich economic cores.

Luphisi as a ‘High-High hot spot’

When we disaggregate the data using Local Indicators of Spatial Association (LISA), we can see the specific geography of this injustice. The municipal mesh resolves into distinct quadrants of human experience.

Look at the map. Luphisi village maps definitively as a High-High cluster, colored in a deep, alarming dark red. This statistical “hot spot” signifies that the village suffers from severe multidimensional deprivation – high MPI driven by a lack of clean fuel for cooking, chronic water scarcity, and inadequate sanitation.

More importantly, it is geographically embedded among immediate neighbours experiencing identical structural deficits. In this red zone, suffering is the norm, not the exception.

The tale of two cities: a stark contrast

The power of this diagnostic tool lies in comparison. Just a short geographic distance away lies the Mbombela Core. On the LISA map, this urban and commercial hub registers as a distinct Low-Low cluster, colored in dark blue.

This creates an extreme inequality gradient compressed over a deceptively small area. We see a dark blue island of prosperity surrounded by a vast, dark red sea of deprivation. This is not a naturally occurring economic phenomenon; it is the calcified geography of apartheid planning that persists into the democratic era.

The ‘vulture vortex’ and labour disappearance

The most critical diagnostic contribution of the Lehohla Ledger is contextualising why this hot spot persists. This spatial clustering of poverty is neither accidental nor static. It is actively maintained by the regional economic architecture.

First, we must examine the Labour Disappearance Gradient. The LISA bivariate correlation between MPI and the Labour Disappearance Index (LDI) demonstrates that Luphisi’s “hot spot” status is fundamentally driven by economic inactivity. Because local capital is systematically extracted rather than reinvested, the working-age population has “disappeared” into out-migration to urban centers in search of opportunity.

This leaves behind an age-skewed demographic – the elderly and children – who are entirely dependent on remittances and social grants to survive.

Second, the map visually exposes what the ledger calls the “Vulture Vortex”. Surrounding economic generators – such as nearby tourism corridors and vast agricultural estates – extract immense value from the periphery. Yet, capital does not loop back into villages such as Luphisi.

Instead, the wealth generated by these industries is “vented” out to major metropolitan centers. Luphisi residents bear all the environmental and social costs of this ecosystem – human-wildlife conflict, water stress, and infrastructure decay – without receiving a proportionate reinvestment in localized job creation or services. This is a system of “metabolic forfeit,” where the local community pays the cost so that distant centers can reap the gain.

Governance implications: From compliance to performance

For too long, traditional municipal compliance reporting has allowed this failure to fester. It treats Luphisi as a generic line item in a vast, indistinguishable district budget. It measures outputs (money spent) rather than outcomes (lives changed).

The spatial LISA and Moran’s I analysis strip away this bureaucratic obfuscation. By proving that Luphisi is locked within a statistically significant deprivation hot spot, driven by high LDI and water-sanitation deficits, the ledger provides the precise, empirical baseline required for performance-based accountability.

We no longer have to guess where the problem is. The map shows us exactly where the resources must go.

This data demands that municipal planning and capital reinvestment loops be targeted directly at the coordinates of spatial exclusion.

We celebrate the spirit of Luphisi, which produced heroes such as Richard Mabaso. Now, it is time for the state to match that spirit with governance that is as empirical and rigorous as the geography of the challenge.

The view from Luphisi is clear; it is time for the rest of the country to stop looking away.