The coalition agreement between ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, the MK Party and 18 smaller groups is the clearest example of how self-interest prevails over the will of the voters.

With this now in place, the status quo is set to continue for the foreseeable future, with promises to be dished out left, right and centre.

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What has become clear for the 270 office bearers and the top echelons is ensuring they continue to receive their salaries and perks while the voters’ real issues remain secondary.

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Top of the list of the concerns for voters is service delivery – fixing and maintaining infrastructure and providing water.

The brokenness of the city can neither be denied nor defended. You do not have to be a rocket scientist to know that, for the city to be turned around, business requires stability and policy certainty to know the conditions that will prevail before investing its fortunes.

John Lawson of the Cape Chambers of Commerce and Industry said business also

requires competency and integrity in the leadership as it invests to support growth and job creation.

He said people should care about what business says because the attitude of those in leadership and management would determine whether it puts its investment in New

Delhi or elsewhere.

“Our country should appoint people who know how to create jobs,” he said.

The message of the voters who gave the DA 35% of their votes in the City of Gold is loud and clear: they have lost faith in the previous rulers – the ANC and its ilk – who have shown they have no inkling of how to run a modern, massive city

like Johannesburg.

Voters have expressed anger at the corruption that has become the order of the day

and the abuse of state resources. Do we need to be reminded of the troops of bodyguards surrounding some of the top officials?

As for the reason behind the vote for the DA’s Helen Zille, it clearly flows from her successful track record in Cape Town and the Western Cape where she was mayor and premier respectively.

What I found comical is how a string of men from all these parties is so obviously scared of her. Instead of focusing on her skills, they dub her “arrogant”, yet

they don’t accept the same accusation when they regard themselves as the God-ordained rulers of the city.

One can only watch with interest as the soapie unfolds. It took Zille to wake people up from their slumber.

For Johannesburg voters, there should be no let-up in demanding accountability and delivery of services. The message is loud and clear: 2029 is around the corner and kleptocrats, liars and incompetent characters will be become the flotsam and jetsam of past and forgotten history.

• Pela is a journalist and a former government communications official.