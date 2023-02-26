UCT vice-chancellor Phakeng leaves

There is murkiness about the departure of University of Cape Town’s vice-chancellor, Mamokgethi Phakeng, from her post, which she will vacate on March 3.

This ends an illustrious chapter that has not been allowed to reach its full bloom.

At the time of writing, it appeared that a settlement between the parties – Phakeng and the university’s council – was reached to avoid more acrimony and wrangling, and a possible suspension of the incumbent.

This newspaper has had contact with Phakeng, a gallant woman. As we understand it, and we got a sense, that whatever the circumstances may turn out to be, she was prepared to fight it out to the bitter end, unrelentingly.

Now that things have come to pass, she leaves this week and takes with her a R12-million settlement.

The bloodbath is averted.

In a country such as ours where traditions are indelibly ingrained, we know what many think of women leadership. Stereotypes of a woman’s place being in the kitchen abound.

A R12-million settlement is inviting. Yet, we believe her price tag is incalculable. She is priceless.

We salute you, our dearest Mamokgethi Phakeng. A gallant daughter of the soil.

