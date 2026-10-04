We will not surrender our sovereignty to the US

The US says it has five things to ask but everyone knows if it’s a question, one has an option to say no. In this particular diplomatic row, the Trump administration is, in fact, making five demands, which everyone knows you cannot say no to because a negative answer would result in more punitive action, as the US ambassador to South Africa A, Leo Brent Bozell III, has gleefully informed us.

The demands, according to Bozell:

The South African government must not interfere with the US’s processing of the so-called Afrikaner refugees under the president’s executive order.

We gave the assurance in January. We believe this “ask” has been addressed, barring any future setbacks.

Uncompensated land seizures should not be allowed. According to Bozell, no government should ever unjustly take private property. The South African government’s support of the 2024 Expropriation Act is concerning. While the proposed language in the Act around expropriation without compensation is under judicial review, the government’s willingness to sign the Act and hide behind a judicial process rather than reject it as a violation of private property rights is also concerning. This would surely dampen many American companies’ enthusiasm to invest in South Africa.

We are watching the judicial process closely and are optimistic a fair result will emerge from the courts. Done.

But will the Trump administration abide by our courts’ ruling? The answer, as far as I’m concerned, is no.

The legislation has gone through our democratic process, meaning the public consultation phase and parliamentary processes, before being enacted as law. The US government has a problem with it, so why should the ambassador make us believe that they will adhere to the outcome of our judicial process?

President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior government officials must condemn the singing of Kill the Farmer! Kill the Boer. Again, Bozell says, most South Africans believe this is an incitement to violence and deplore it. Farmers live in fear, carrying sidearms during the day and sleeping with loaded weapons at night. What does this say about the South African government – not its people – when the president won’t condemn it?

Well, this is new coming from an American. Given the US and its Second Amendment, I cannot take the ambassador’s concern around carrying guns seriously. This coming from a man from America, a country where you can walk into a gun shop and buy a weapon with your driving licence in some states.

By the way, where was he during apartheid? The farmers are used to carrying firearms and it’s not because of a song. Like the South in the US, it’s part of their DNA.

Rural crime must be designated a priority crime, with a plan to address it.

We are not going to make this a priority crime because it makes up less than 1% of murders in the country. It’s racist to want this demand because it implies that white farmers’ lives are worth more than our black citizens. We will fight crime everywhere in our beloved country. Americans could assist us with that.

We must create alternatives, such as equity-equivalent investment programmes to broad-based BEE ownership requirements.

This is an indirect denial of our apartheid past, colonialism and our dispossession of land, opportunities and advancement.

Redress legislation is needed and is compulsory in South Africa given its past.

No, Mr Bozell III, we will address our historic injustice through B-BBEE.

As you can see, the US’s demands are unreasonable. To adhere to them would strip us of our sovereignty.

The Trump, Marco Rubio and Bozell types are racist, far right conservatives. That is why they find favour with the likes of Kallie Kriel and Ernst Roets who, under the guise of minority rights, are attempting to perpetuate racist identity politics in a democratic non-racial and non-sexist society.

I commend our government for defending our hard-earned democracy. We will not capitulate under US pressure.