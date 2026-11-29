Julius Malema and Helen Zille may be poles apart but they are also very close. Too close for comfort.

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One wears a red beret and shouts about white monopoly capital. The other wears DA blue and tweets about the failures of 1994. One calls himself commander-in-chief. The other calls herself the last adult in the room.

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One is from Seshego, the other from Johannesburg. One built his career fighting the ANC from the left, the other built hers fighting the ANC from the right.

And yet, if you close your eyes and listen to the effect they have on their parties, you cannot tell them apart. Both are toxic. Both are liabilities. Both are the reason two great parties are stuck.

Last week, veteran journalist Max du Preez said Zille had become toxic to the DA. He was right. But he told only half the story. The other half is sitting in the EFF.

The disease is the same. It is the founder’s curse — or in Zille’s case, the inheritor’s curse. Malema turned an expulsion from the ANC into a new party, the EFF, in 2013.

Zille did not found the DA — it was formed from the merger of the Democratic Party, the New National Party and the Federal Alliance, under Tony Leon. When Zille took over as leader in 2007, she reshaped it and led it to government in the Western Cape in 2009.

Those are historic achievements. But the skill that builds a movement is not the skill that governs a country. The fighter who can mobilise anger cannot necessarily build coalitions. The outsider who can insult power cannot necessarily share power. Neither of them learnt to leave.

Zille cannot leave because the DA’s old guard sees her as the guarantor of “standards” and “competence”. Malema cannot leave because the EFF’s entire identity is his voice, his anger and his media conferences.

Remove Zille and the DA fears it will lose its spine. Remove Malema and the EFF fears it will lose its soul. Both parties keep the patient in the ICU and pretend he or she is still running the marathon. Look at the symptoms. They are identical.

First, both mistake noise for power. Zille thinks a provocative tweet is leadership. Malema thinks a media conference full of insults is leadership. Both get headlines. Neither gets Johannesburg. Headlines are not votes.

Second, both mistake insult for debate. Zille seems to be telling black South Africans to “snap out of it” after 1994, as Du Preez put it. Malema tells

journalists, judges and rivals that they are agents, sell-outs and criminals. Insult feels strong on TV. In a coalition negotiation, it feels like poison. Who wants to govern with someone who humiliated you yesterday?

Third, both scare away the centre they need to win. The DA needs black middle-class voters in Soweto, in Alexandra and in the townships of Joburg to beat the ANC. It will not get them with Zille as its face because Zille cannot speak to black pain without sounding impatient.

The EFF needs coalition partners, professionals and moderate voters to grow. It will not get them with Malema as its face because Malema cannot sit in a boardroom without turning it into a rally.

That is the tragedy. Both parties have real ideas. The DA has a real argument about clean governance and a city that works. The EFF has a real argument about land, inequality and an economy that excludes the majority. Those ideas deserve a hearing.

But South Africa is no longer listening to the ideas because it is tired of the messengers.

The DA will not win Johannesburg with Zille, no matter how good its manifesto is. Voters see her face and hear condescension. The EFF will not break its ceiling with Malema, no matter how correct its land policy is. Voters will see his face and hear chaos.

This is not about age. It is not about race. It is about a political culture that confuses loyalty with competence. In both parties, to criticise the leader is to betray the struggle. The bright young people leave, keep quiet or wait for the founder to die politically — which never happens.

South Africa does not need new parties. We have too many — Bosa, ActionSA, Rise Mzansi, PAC and a dozen others with one seat and a ministerial post begged from a coalition.

What we need are old parties brave enough to retire their founders — and their inheritors who act like founders. Zille and Malema may be poles apart. But they share the same disease. And until the DA and the EFF find the courage to treat it, both will remain what they are today: great parties, held hostage by two individuals who built them, or rebuilt them, and refuse to let them grow.

• Mbatha is a current affairs analyst