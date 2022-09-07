Orlando Pirates are cooking something powerful – Vincent Pule

Orlando Pirates are cooking something powerful that will be ready after about 10 matches, according to star player Vincent Pule.

Speaking at the launch of the Carling Black Label Cup at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday, Pule said new coach Jose Riveiro is a good tactician, and shared that the Bucs are working on a plan that will make them a force to reckon with in the Premier Soccer League.

“I will not reveal much, but wait and see after 10 games. It is still in the beginning, so I have to lay back a little bit, but we are moving in the right direction. The reason we are not converting a lot of scoring chances is just a matter of luck,” said Pule.

“We are in a very good space and we are really enjoying our coach’s tactics. As a person, he is a wonderful coach. We are glad that we have a coach who is also a father figure and he goes deeper than just football. It is going to help in terms of improving individually.”

Pule appealed to Bucs fans to stop booing their own players and to support them when the chips are down.

“Fans want to win all the matches and they do not want mistakes or dropped points. I would like to thank them for the support and encourage them to continue supporting us. We want to make them happy, all the time.

“We just have to be positive and keep on creating those chances. We analyse our missed chances and everything, like our defensive duties but like I said, you will see the team after 10 matches,” he added.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author