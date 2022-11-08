Oudtshoorn pastor gets 54 years in jail for rape, sexual assault

A regional court in Oudtshoorn has sentenced a pastor to 54 years in jail for three counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault, sexual assault and 26 charges of child pornography.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, said the accused cannot be named because the complainants are his family members, but said his name will be entered into the national register for sexual offenders.

The pastor is said to have indecently assaulted and raped a 13-year-old girl on different occasions in 2003. The attacks took place at his house, office, and church. The complainant reported the matter to the police in 2018.