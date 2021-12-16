Oudtshoorn woman bags R14 million Lotto jackpot

Johannesburg- An unemployed mother from Oudtshoorn, Western Cape has ended her struggles of living off the minimum social grant, which took care of her family of five.

This after becoming ITHUBA’s newest multi-millionaire from winning last Wednesday’s R14 million LOTTO jackpot.

She purchased her ticket using the manual selection with a wager of R80.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to have won this jackpot, I have a big family and we all still live together in our small home.

“This is an opportunity for me to move to a better area and to build a bigger house,” said the excited mother when asked about how winning the jackpot will change her life.

Oudtshoorn, known as the “ostrich capital” is a small town in the Little Karoo region.

The town’s economy is primarily reliant on ostrich farming and the tourism industry, which has taken a severe knock as a result of the Covid pandemic.

The latest winner has been unemployed and struggling to make ends meet, the woman will finally be able to break out of the social grant system, and that is the significant difference that players experience when winning any of the National Lottery’s life-changing jackpots.

The latest winner’s story is one of hope for people who depend on the government’s social grants, and are unable to find employment to sustain themselves and their families.

“We offer our winners trauma counseling, as winning amounts of this magnitude for the first time in their lives, can be quite overwhelming. In addition, we also offer our winners financial advice at no cost,” said Charmaine Mabuza, ITHUBA CEO.

