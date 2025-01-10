Mpumalanga to add over 30,000 teachers in 2025

More than 30,000 teachers will bring classrooms to life across Mpumalanga in the 2025 academic year.

These educators are set to report for duty on Monday, January 13, in what provincial officials have hailed as a victory for job creation and education.

Major milestone for education

Provincial education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “This is a major milestone. Over 32,000 teachers will ensure every learner receives a quality education.”

The province has allocated 32, 490 teacher posts across 1, 637 schools for the 2025 academic year.

According to Zwane, the move strengthens the education sector. It also offers permanent employment to hundreds of teachers who were employed on a temporary basis.

“We’ve transitioned 543 temporary teachers into permanent roles, with more to follow,” Zwane confirmed.

In addition, the department has filled 688 promotional posts, with 103 remaining vacant.

“We are working to appoint principals, deputies, and departmental heads as soon as possible,” Zwane said.

184 new posts have been advertised

To address the remaining gaps, 184 new posts have been advertised and will be filled by April 1.

Zwane highlighted the importance of transparency.

“We are committed to a fair and corruption-free appointment process,” he said.

Teachers will next week finalise learner placements, distribute textbooks, and prepare timetables. This will be ahead of schools officially reopening on January 15.

Education MEC Cathy Dlamini will visit Othandweni Primary School in Delmas. She will assess its readiness and welcome the teaching workforce.

“This is a proud moment for Mpumalanga. It shows our commitment to education and employment,” Zwane said.

