Members of Parliament (MPs) have raised concerns after Parliament revealed that thousands of school employees working directly with children have not been checked against the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Of the 458,446 school employees targeted for screening, only 84,248 have received clearance certificates, while nearly 300,000 applications have not even been submitted.

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Build One South Africa (BOSA) is drafting legislation to make the sex offenders register more accessible to parents, schools and communities, with safeguards to prevent misuse of sensitive information.

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Hundreds of thousands of school employees across South Africa have not been checked against the National Register for Sex Offenders, raising fears that people with sexual offence convictions could be working with children without authorities knowing.

Members of Parliament have expressed alarm over the situation, with the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education questioning why the government has failed to complete the checks despite the serious risks to learners.

The revelations have also intensified calls for the government to allow greater public access to the register, with BOSA revealing that it is drafting legislation to change the law.

READ MORE: BOSA marches to demand public access to sex offenders register

The party’s deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster said the party wanted parents, schools and employers to have greater access to information that could help protect children from sexual offenders.

“BOSA is calling for meaningful public access to the register, with appropriate safeguards to protect against misuse of information and to ensure that access is exercised responsibly,” Hlazo-Webster said.

“This is about creating a system that allows parents, schools, employers and members of the public to take reasonable steps to protect themselves and those in their care.”

Hlazo-Webster confirmed that BOSA was preparing a Bill to amend the country’s sexual offences legislation.

“Importantly, BOSA is now in the process of drafting a new Bill to amend the relevant sexual offences legislation,” she said.

Thousands still waiting to be checked

The parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday that approximately 87% of educators and non-teaching employees who work directly with learners had yet to undergo the required vetting.

According to figures presented by government departments, 458,446 school employees have been identified as requiring checks against the National Register for Sex Offenders.

However, by October 31, provincial education departments had submitted only 159,253 applications, representing 35% of the target.

Of those applications, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development had issued 84,248 clearance certificates.

Another 299,193 applications had not even been submitted, while 75,005 remained in the processing backlog reported by provinces.

KwaZulu-Natal had the largest backlog, with 33,825 applications outstanding. Some unresolved applications in the Free State date back to 2024.

The committee also raised concerns about discrepancies in the figures presented by different departments, saying accurate reporting was essential to understanding the scale of the problem.

MPs demand answers over delays

Committee chairperson Joy Maimela expressed shock at the slow pace of the checks and questioned why government departments had failed to prioritise children’s safety.

“We are deeply worried that individuals continue to work in schools without having been checked against the registers specifically established to protect children and other vulnerable people,” Maimela said.

“We cannot afford a situation where potential sexual offenders have unchecked access to learners. The safety of children must take precedence over administrative delays.”

The Department of Justice blamed the delays on increased demand, historical backlogs, staff capacity constraints and inefficient manual processing systems.

READ MORE: Mpumalanga principal suspended over sex scandal, department silent on details

The department told MPs that it had introduced measures to accelerate the processing of applications.

It said one backlog had been reduced from 77,659 to 49,479 applications by the end of September after officials finalised 28,180 cases.

However, MPs maintained that the outstanding applications required urgent intervention.

The committee commended the South African Police Service for being up to date with applications referred to it for fingerprint processing and criminal-record verification.

Private schools also under scrutiny

MPs also raised concerns that employees at private schools, early childhood development centres and those appointed by school governing bodies were not adequately covered by the screening process.

Maimela warned that individuals found unsuitable to work in public schools could move into other educational institutions where checks were not properly enforced.

“We are also concerned that if individuals who are found unsuitable in public schools can simply move into private schools or other parts of the education sector where vetting is not compulsory, we are merely shifting the risk rather than protecting children,” she said.

The National Register for Sex Offenders is administered by the Department of Justice and contains information about people convicted of specified sexual offences.

Although employers and other authorised institutions can apply for clearance certificates, the register is not generally accessible to the public.

BOSA has been campaigning for the restrictions to be relaxed, arguing that parents and communities should be able to take reasonable steps to establish whether people entrusted with children have relevant sexual offence convictions.

The party’s proposed Bill would seek to expand access while introducing safeguards against the misuse of sensitive information.

Parliament has, meanwhile, vowed to continue monitoring the government’s efforts to complete the outstanding checks and ensure that schools are safe environments for learners.

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