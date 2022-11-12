Palesa Matjekane crowned Mrs South Africa

A radiant Palesa Matjekane has been crowned Mrs South Africa 2023 at a glittering ceremony held at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on Friday night.

The 35-year-old businesswoman from Bryanston, Johannesburg took over the reigns from Jo Judnick-Wilson.

Runners-up are the 39-year-old Hlengiwe Sabela from Durban (first Princess) and Léchar Knezovich from Midrand (second Princess).

The judging panel led by Principal Judge, Matapa Maila, Madelain Roscher, Tansey Coetzee, Dr Fezile Mkhize, Jacqueline Ferns, Storm Johnson and Mankoana Nhlebelafor has the first time handled the preliminary competition on Thursday and the finale show kicked off with Title Sponsor Phangela Group’s powerful entrance.

Since the Finalists embarked on the journey, have broken out of their shells and became the voices of change in their communities and empowered other women beyond the Mrs SA platform. They have undergone a journey of self-development and growth.

Mrs South Africa CEO Joani Johnson, the pageant started out as a professional challenge.

“This has becomes my vocation while changing women, we have changed ourselves. We empower others, we have become empowered while teaching others, we have learnt so much. I recently read a quote which really resonated with me: I am here to support women until the day I die. And that is what we do at Mrs South Africa.” said Johnson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palesa Matjekane (@palesa_matjekane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs South Africa ™ (@mrs_south_africa)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author