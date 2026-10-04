Park Hyatt serves up sweet stories and a taste of Mzansi

Park Hyatt Johannesburg is giving guests more than just a meal, with its high tea and Sunday brunch offering experiences built around beautiful food, thoughtful presentation and a distinctly South African touch.

The hotel’s high tea has become a creative showcase for its pastry team, with chefs contributing individual creations that each have a story behind them.

Chef Maralize Hamman said the idea was to create something that would surprise guests while allowing each pastry chef to bring something personal to the experience.

“We all have something in that box that has a story behind it. Each of us has a little story that comes together to create a bigger story when we explain it,” Hamman said.

Among the treats are a caramel slice inspired by a familiar comfort dessert and chocolate bonbons that allow the pastry team to experiment with painting and decoration.

Hamman said the response has been positive, with some guests who attended the first high tea returning for the latest experience.

“It’s a great place for girlfriends to come and experience something nice together at Park Hyatt, sit around, look at the beautiful food and talk about it,” she said.

The experience can also be enjoyed in the hotel’s beautiful garden, one of Park Hyatt’s little treasures. Tucked into the heart of the hotel, the lush courtyard offers a peaceful escape from the city, while the greenery and a pool create a relaxed outdoor setting.

For those who prefer a heartier Sunday experience, Room 32 offers a 10-course brunch that brings together generous portions, live music and proudly South African flavours.

Senior restaurant manager Ashleigh Poltera said the brunch hours has recently been extended, with guests able to enjoy the spread from 10am until 4pm.

“It is quite a lot of food, so it’s definitely worth the price,” she said.

Live music is also usually part of the brunch, adding to the relaxed atmosphere. But she believes it is the combination of the food and the people that makes the experience special.

“I’m biased, so for me, my team obviously also creates the vibe. We like to say that we’re a small hotel, but we have a big heart. So that definitely plays a part.”

The menu also celebrates South African flavours, with dishes prepared using wood-fired cooking and the restaurant’s charcoal oven. Chakalaka features some of the dishes, adding a familiar local flavour to the menu.

“We’re very proudly South African, and the food’s just amazing,” she said.