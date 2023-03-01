Parliament in mourning after ANC MP died while on training

Parliament’s presiding officers have extended condolences to the family of Maurencia Natalie Gillion, an ANC MP who passed away on Tuesday afternoon.

Gillion, who served in the National Council of Provinces, died while attending a three-day strategic review and planning workshop organised by the council at Cape Town City Lodge.

Gillion is said to have collapsed and lost consciousness during the afternoon session. She was declared dead on the spot after unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate her.

Her family was immediately informed of her sudden death.

The presiding officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo, said they are distressed and shocked by the sudden death of Gillion.

“All of us are in a state of great grief, inexplicable shock, and anguish. Nothing could have prepared any of us here for this,” said the presiding officers.

“To lose a member of parliament is very sad, but to lose her in this manner is just harrowing.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of honourable Gillion and pray for their strength to surmount this unbearable pain.”

Gillion, who represented the ANC Western Cape in parliament, served in the select committee on health and social services. – SAnews.gov.za

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author