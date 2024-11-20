Parliament to deliberate on interviews for SAHRC vacancy

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Constitutional Development said it will deliberate on the interviews it conducted for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Commissioner vacancy on Tuesday.

The committee’s chairperson Xola Nqola said the security screenings of all the candidates were not available. And the committee will consider this during its deliberations of a suitable candidate.

On Tuesday, the committee interviewed seven candidates for the SAHRC vacancy.

Seven candidates interviewed

The candidates interviewed were Dr Manketsi Tlhape and Adv Funeka Thema. Also Dr Jeanine Nothnagel, Vernon Seymour, Grant Son, Chumani Sali and Adv Andre Gaum.



The committee received the 46 applications and nominations and shortlisted eight candidates. Candidate Karabo Mohale withdrew from the interview process.

Nqola said the committee will deliberate on the interviews. It will use all the information at its disposal to come to a conclusion.

“We noted that the security screenings of all the candidates were not available. And we were therefore not privy to any findings. We will, however, include this in our deliberations on a suitable candidate,” said Nqola.



Shortly after the commencement of her interview, Thema indicated that she was under the impression that the vacancy was a part time-position. And that she is not available full-time.

Thlape questioned on cattle theft allegations

Thlape was questioned on claims of cattle theft against her. This was during her tenure as North West MEC for rural, environment and agricultural development. She is said to have received cattle on her farm intended for poor farmers. Tlhape informed the committee that no such cattle were found on her farm other than her own.

Tlhape was a provincial MEC from May 2015 to December 2018. She was fired from her job in December 2018 by the then North West premier Job Mokgoro. Her dismissal was because of the cattle theft allegations.



Nothnagel was questioned on the Stilfontein mining incident and illegal miners. She said a balance between human rights and security is desirable.

“She struggled to answer questions regarding legislation governing the SAHRC,” said Nqola.



Seymour called for greater powers for the SAHRC and asked the committee to amend the SAHRC Act.

SAHRC needs reforms

“He said binding reforms are necessary. In his view, no one is afraid of the commission’s sanction at present,” said Nqola.



Sali told the committee that a pro-human rights budget is important, and that the SAHRC is underfunded.



Gaum, a former SAHRC commissioner, was asked to give the assurance that he was not one of those who had previously caused instability in the SAHRC.

“His name was mentioned in a recent committee meeting as one of three who had allegedly tried to cause instability,” said Nqola.

