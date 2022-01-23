‘Patrick Shai became a mentor to all of us!’ – Celebs pays tribute to fallen legend

Johannesburg – Fellow industry friends and colleagues came to pay their respects to the late Patrick Shai at his home in Dobsonville.

Speaking to Sunday World Lingashoni actor Patrick Mofokeng said he was saddened and shocked by the news of Shai’s death.

“I’ve known bra Pat for quiet some time for years even, he was not only an actor but he was my mentor, friend and I’ve learnt quiet a lot from him, we were very close, “said Mofokeng.

“I still can’t believe it that he is no more, he has done exceptionally well in the industry, its upon us to take it forward now. Patrick was fun, he had a very good sense of humor and I’ll remember him for that.”

Former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela who also cam to pay his respects to Shai, and he said that he is taken by surprise by how things have turned out.

“Bab Patrick had a huge impact in many peoples lives, he built and fixed many homes and I believe he was still going to build many more homes, but we don’t know the divine plan that God has for all of us,” he said.

“The family is worried and I think everyone is just taken by surprise, all of us have hope that our parents will grow old with us.”

Muzi shared that he used to work with Patrick on Zone 14 and also worked with him on Ashes to Ashes.

“He was the kind of person who used to relate with everyone whether you’re a woman man girl or boy.”

“My last words are that everyone should run their race with diligence, do your best to fulfill your mission because nobody knows when their time will come,” he concluded.

