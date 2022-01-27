Patrick Shai’s memorial service to be held at the Market Theatre

Johannesburg – The memorial service of the late veteran Patrick Shai will take place today at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Legendary actor Patrick Shai allegedly committed suicide last Saturday in the garage at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto.

News of his suicide, which sent a shock wave through the continent, was revealed by a family friend, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

The reasons for his suicide are not known at this stage but the backlash the thespian received from social media after challenging rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match was allegedly too much to bear for the veteran actor.

Although Shai appeared to be joking about the boxing match, social media, Twitter troops in particular descended on him and called him names forcing him to apologize.

Also Read: Family announces funeral arrangements for Patrick Shai

Patrick Shai commits suicide

Condolences pour in for Patrick Shai at his home in Dobsonville

Only God knows! Cassper Nyovest reacts to Patrick Shai’s sudden death

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author