Patrick Shai’s memorial service to be held at the Market Theatre

By Mbalenhle Zuma
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Shai at the launch of e.tv’s telenovela ‘Ashes to Ashes’ on February 12, 2015 at the Barnyard Theatre Cresta in Johannesburg, South Africa. Cast members of the new show include some of the actors who fired from ‘Generations’. (Photo by Gallo Images / Lungelo Mbulwana)

Johannesburg – The memorial service of the late veteran Patrick Shai will take place today at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg.

Legendary actor Patrick Shai allegedly committed suicide last Saturday in the garage at his home in Dobsonville, Soweto.

News of his suicide, which sent a shock wave through the continent, was revealed by a family friend, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisal.

The reasons for his suicide are not known at this stage but the backlash the thespian received from social media after challenging rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match was allegedly too much to bear for the veteran actor.

Although Shai appeared to be joking about the boxing match, social media, Twitter troops in particular descended on him and called him names forcing him to apologize.

