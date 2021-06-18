Pearl Thusi says she would rather die than return to Metro FM

Johannesburg – South African starlet, Pearl Thusi, has said she would rather die than return to Metro FM.

This comes after a fan recommended that the celebrated actress should rejoin forces with Phat Joe and appear on the radio airwaves again.

@SirFigo_SA tweeted: “#TBT These Crazy two gave us Radio. No holds barred and Entertaining ASF. Miss You guys on Radio @PearlThusi @TheRealPhatJoe.”

@SNjotini responded: “The show was great. The duo can hold a mean midday slot on @METROFMS,” and Pearl confirmed that she is never going back there.

Thusi then simply replied via Twitter and said, “I would rather die.”

This comes after calls for the station to suspend one of their managers after it was revealed that radio personality Pearl Modiadie suffered alleged sexuall harassment while she worked at the station.

Since these allegations came to light, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has issued a statement on the matter.

“The SABC notes with concern media articles about the alleged sexual harassment case at Metro FM and the Tweet by Ms. Pearl Modiadie,” the SABC said in the statement.

“The SABC views sexual harassment in a serious light and will use its internal policies and procedures to deal with this matter. The SABC encourages any employees subjected to sexual harassment to use the Corporation’s specific internal channels to report such cases,” the SABC statement continued.

