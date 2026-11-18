Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Constable Peter Nonyane has resigned with immediate effect while facing a string of criminal charges linked to an alleged deceased estates fraud scheme.

The department confirmed that it had accepted Nonyane’s resignation after receiving a letter from his attorneys, bringing his employment with the City of Tshwane to an end.

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According to a statement issued by the City of Tshwane’s Community Safety Department, Nonyane’s resignation was received while he is in custody and due to face internal disciplinary proceedings.

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READ MORE: Gagash Nonyane and wife now face 35 counts related to deceased estate fraud

The department said it took the allegations against the officer seriously and did not want anyone implicated in such conduct remaining in its employ.

“The department, therefore, accepted the resiignation with immediate effect,” said the statement.

Accused in deceased estates fraud scheme

Nonyane, also known as “Gagash” for his flamboyant online personality, was arrested by the Hawks in August alongside his wife, Polokwane-based attorney Charlotte Tibana.

The pair are accused of being involved in an alleged scheme to defraud deceased estates of millions of rand.

The investigation centres on allegations that money belonging to deceased estates was unlawfully accessed and transferred, with the proceeds allegedly used to fund an extravagant lifestyle and acquire luxury assets.

The state has alleged that approximately R6-million was involved in the scheme, including funds allegedly used to purchase a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.

READ: Peter ‘Gagash’ Nonyane tried to buy R1.65m G-Wagon like loaf of bread

Nonyane faces charges of fraud, theft, money laundering and corruption. The allegations are before the court.

Bail appeal dismissed

Nonyane and Tibana were denied bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court in September. Their subsequent bail appeal was dismissed by the Limpopo High Court in October, leaving both accused behind bars. The charges against the pair have not been proven in court.

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