Subscriptions
Subscriptions
News

Pilot killed when light aircraft crashed in Knoppieslaagte

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
The police and paramedics have confirmed that one person was killed when a light aircraft crashed in Knoppieslaagte on Wednesday morning. / Arrive Alive

The police in Tshwane and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are investigating yet another light aircraft crash which claimed a life of a person in Knoppieslaagte on Wednesday morning.

According to the Emer-G-Med paramedics, a light fixed wing aircraft was found to have crashed into the river just after 8am. A pilot, the only occupant in the aircraft at the time of the accident, was declared on the scene.

Two weeks ago, a light aircraft crashed in Mbombela, Mpumalanga and the pilot was declared dead by the paramedics shortly after the accident at a private farm near the old Nelspruit airport.


In January, two people were confirmed dead when a light aircraft hit the ground in Nasrec, in the south on Johannesburg near the FNB Stadium. The CAA has said a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of the Nasrec crash.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.