Pilot killed when light aircraft crashed in Knoppieslaagte

The police in Tshwane and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are investigating yet another light aircraft crash which claimed a life of a person in Knoppieslaagte on Wednesday morning.

According to the Emer-G-Med paramedics, a light fixed wing aircraft was found to have crashed into the river just after 8am. A pilot, the only occupant in the aircraft at the time of the accident, was declared on the scene.

One killed in a fatal light aircraft crash in the Knoppieslaagte area adjacent to the N14 https://t.co/EaWGKzm5Y9#ArriveAlive @EMER_G_MED pic.twitter.com/fWRWKQEhdX — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) February 15, 2023

Two weeks ago, a light aircraft crashed in Mbombela, Mpumalanga and the pilot was declared dead by the paramedics shortly after the accident at a private farm near the old Nelspruit airport.

In January, two people were confirmed dead when a light aircraft hit the ground in Nasrec, in the south on Johannesburg near the FNB Stadium. The CAA has said a preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of the Nasrec crash.

