Planned Amabutho protest at Ingonyama Trust canned

The planned Amabutho of the Zulu nation protest was abruptly canned by the organiser on Friday.

This came after the commander of AmaZulu Royal Regiments announced that the protest aimed at closing ranks over the attack the Zulu nation King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was allegedly subjected to.

Commander Prince Vanana Zulu stated that the decision to put the peaceful protest on ice emanated from the letter which he alleged was issued by Ingonyama Trust CEO, Vela Mngwengwe.

Letter sent out to thwart the delivery of the memo

Mngwengwe was suspended by the King alongside the CFO of the trust, Siyamdumisa Vilakazi and other six board members of the Ingonyama Trust Board. This after King Misuzulu had instituted forensic investigations regarding how the trust is being run.

However, their suspension was lifted by the minister of rural development and land reform Mzwanele Nyhontso. The minister told the King about his power limitations. He told him he had no powers to suspend board members and the executive of the Ingonyama Trust.

“The office of Umdidiyeli Wamabutho wishes to inform all concerned parties that the scheduled protest action has been put on hold. The decision follows a letter circulated by the suspended CEO of the Ingonyama Trust, Mr Vela Mngwengwe. The letter is instructing staff members to close the offices and cease all business operations. Thereby preventing the beneficiaries from delivering their memorandum of grievances,” said Zulu.

Organiser disappointed at the new development

“We note with great dismay that the beneficiaries – rightful owners of the Ingonyama Trust and its assets – are being locked out of their own building. This at a time when they wish to raise legitimate concerns. The move demonstrates an utter disregard for the interests of the very people the trust is meant to serve.”

On Friday, the Amabutho were to protest at the Ingonyama Trust offices in Pietermaritzburg. They stated that they wanted to ring- fence their commitment to King Misuzulu. And they claim he was undermined by some board members and the Nyhontso.

Mngwengwe could not be reached to answer some queries. Particularly to state why he had ordered the staff of Ingonyama Trust to stay away from work on Friday.

