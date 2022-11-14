Police arrest two suspects for Westbury shootings

Policemen have arrested two suspects following a shooting incident in Westbury on Monday.

It is alleged that two people were shot and injured and were taken to a medical care facility for treatment.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the victims were allegedly approached by three gunmen who were roaming the streets. However, only two were arrested, after a manhunt, while the third suspect managed to escape.

The suspects are aged 20 and 23 respectively and were charged with attempted murder. The motive for the shooting is still not known.

Masondo said the suspects would be profiled to establish if they can be linked to other crimes. This follows a spate of shootings in the area that led to residents staging a sit-in protest outside the Sophiatown police station.

Today marks the sixth day of the protests.

