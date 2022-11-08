Police commissioner calls for calm after violent protest in Vosman

Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, the provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, has called for calm after a person was killed during violent protests in Vosman near Witbank on Monday.

A 50-year-old woman succumbed to gunshot wounds after policemen allegedly opened fire on protesting community members. Two other people are also reported to have been shot.

Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police in the province, said the circumstances behind the shooting and the allegations that the police are responsible for the shootings are being investigated.

“A preliminary report indicates that the incident follows power blackouts which were experienced in the area in the past weeks,” said Mohlala.

“All the entrances and exit roads were reportedly barricaded with stones and burning tyres. Members of the public order police, as well as other members of the police are working in collaboration with other law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the situation is normalised,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala added that police units have heightened visibility and are monitoring the tense situation in the area. Two people have been arrested and a case docket of public violence has been opened.

