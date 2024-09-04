Police hunt suspects linked to IEC official Masuku’s fraud case

The fraud and theft case against Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku has been postponed until November 7.

This is due to three additional suspects still being sought for questioning. Masuku made an appearance in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Masuku, a former manager of Standard Bank’s corporate social investment (CSI) programme, was placed under arrest on charges of embezzling R1.2-million from the student fund of the commercial lender.

Masuku oversaw the CSI programme for the “Adopt a School Trust”, which awarded scholarships, bursaries, and prizes to students from the banking group’s adopted schools for their academic work, research, or teaching.

Money benefitted family members

The programme was created for those who meet the requirements and are eligible to continue their education at any accredited university.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said an investigation revealed that Masuku was transferring the money to her family members.

“Through an intensive probe, the Hawks investigators established that the incumbent flouted the processes of the trust by awarding scholarships to friends and family members through manipulation of documents and without the approval of the committee, with some of the monies deposited directly into her personal bank account to the tune of R1.2-million,” said Mogale.

Masuku was taken into custody following the general elections in April.

Meanwhile, the police have been investigating an incident involving an attempted unauthorised entry at the IEC Gauteng provincial warehouse in April.

Perpetrators still at large

IEC national spokesperson Kate Bapela said the alleged perpetrators are unknown. Nothing was taken from the warehouse, she said.

The police announced two months ago that they had opened and were investigating a case of burglary. The incident occurred on April 27.

The suspects entered through the front door, according to a police report.

Police said at the time that since the computers were still in the office, they had no idea what had been taken.

However, Masuku has not been connected to the attempted burglary or break-in.

