Police pounce on syndicate targeting big businesses around Joburg

The police have pounced on a syndicate that is targeting big businesses in and around Johannesburg and seized stolen goods worth thousands of rands.

Seven men, both South African and foreigners, were nabbed at different locations in Gauteng between February 22 and 24.

The syndicate, which is believed to either defraud or loot goods, is suspected of having primarily targeting businesses in the motor and computer industries.

It is alleged that the stolen items are then sold locally and some are shipped to neighbouring countries.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, spokesperson for the police, said more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Masondo said: “On the 12th of February 2023, a company situated in Benoni, Ekurhuleni was robbed of car tyres worth R5-million.

“A criminal case was opened and a team of law-enforcement agencies including police’s crime intelligence was assembled to hunt for the suspects.

“Police received a tip-off on the syndicate. The team made use of the information and traced the suspects who were arrested. The stolen tyres and other goods were recovered.”





