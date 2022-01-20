Police probe investigation into five dead bodies

Johannesburg- The South African Police Service has deployed its investigation team to uncover who was behind the crime of an alleged murder after five dead bodies were discovered.

Yesterday, five dead bodies with gunshot wounds were found in Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg near the Golden Highway.

Reports indicate that the shooting has become the local’s daily bread as there were other four bodies that were found in the same area before.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the police are on the ground investigating the matter.

“We are currently investigating charges of murder and the case has been handed over to our provincial murder and crime segment and it will be given serious attention. The bodies have not been identified,” she said.

She further confirmed that an incident of this nature is not foreign incident in the area.

“In the previous case we understand that it was four security guards who were also shot by unknown people, but the case is still being investigated and it is receiving attention “she added.

The police are today at Eldorado Park on their O kae Molao campaign, which seeks to instill the respect of law amongst residents.

