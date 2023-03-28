Police probe murder, suicide of married medical doctors

The police in Polokwane have opened an inquest docket into the murder of Tshimangadzo Muofhe and the suicide of her husband.

Muofhe, a 32-year-old medical doctor at Provincial Hospital in Polokwane, is believed to have been shot and killed by her husband, Mainfred Shikwambane, during a domestic argument on Monday.

After killing her wife Shikwambane, who also worked as a medical doctor at Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou, turned the gun on himself and died instantly, according to police.

Polokwane police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the bodies of the deceased were found by a family member who alerted the police.

“According to preliminary investigations by the police, it is said that the couple had a fight earlier in the day. In the afternoon, the woman was then allegedly shot dead by her husband who then turned the gun on himself,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said the motive for the shooting remains unknown but added that domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, urged couples experiencing domestic challenges to seek professional help.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author