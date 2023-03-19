Nehawu in KwaZulu-Natal leads call to walk out of alliance

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) might be wishing for a breakaway from the ANC, but the union has no mandate to discuss such a delicate issue in public, Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said this week.

He was responding to a call by KwaZulu-Natal’s Nehawu, which has been consistently agitating for Cosatu to sever ties with the ANC.

The union wants to throw in its lot with the SA Communist Party to fight 2024 national general elections.

Nehawu is the largest Cosatu affiliate and boasts a membership of about 272 000. As an affiliate, the union wields massive influence within the trade union federation, especially in the province.

Sunday World understands that key Nehawu regions in KwaZulu-Natal are leading a push to break ties with the ANC, and to become an independent workers’ organisation, a route that was pursued by another break-away National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa several years ago.

“Most regions agree that the partnership with the ANC has reached it expiry date. We can no longer serve a party which does not have the interest of workers at heart,” said one union leader who is not authorised to speak to the media.

“The failure of the ANC government to give workers a 10% increment gave us a clearer indication that workers must stand on their own.”

But Pamla said although the federation understood the frustration of Nehawu, the union must appreciate that it does not have a mandate to discuss issues of a breakaway.

Pamla said: “There are only three alliance partners and Nehawu doesn’t have a mandate to discuss such matters.

“Going on public is being reckless. We will, however, engage them behind closed doors and listen to their concerns.”

Another union leader said the next step was to petition the top leadership for a special congress to be convened.

“KZN is not alone in this fight. We just need to have a consolidated approach. Other comrades believe that Cosatu is not the problem, but the ANC is. A special congress will give us a way forward,” he said.

Nehawu KZN provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu confirmed that some members had approached the union leadership on the proposal.

“This has come to our attention, but it’s not for the first time. During our conference, we resolved that we will support the SACP should it decide to contest elections,” said Zulu.

Nehawu has been one of the fierce opponents of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, accusing him of leading a neoliberal and anti-worker agenda.

