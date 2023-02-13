Tshwane mayor resigns to ensure stability in multi-party coalition

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams resigned on Monday saying his move will ensure that there is stability in Tshwane’s multi-party coalition.

“To have served in this role has been one of the greatest honours of my life. There is no greater privilege I believe [than] to have been chosen to public office to represent my fellow citizens,” he said in a statement.

“One of my core goals as executive mayor has always been to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition in Tshwane without which service deliver suffers. I do not want the political instability that has been taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over into Tshwane.

“To keep the multi-party coalition together required continuous communication engagement to ensure [that] in our city [we] achieve our goals.”

Williams explained further: “I resign today, not in frustration, resentment or anger but in peace knowing that I have been given an incredible opportunity and I have fulfilled my duties to the best of my abilities.”

He said having been elected at the height of Covid-19 in October 2020, his immediate goal was to stabilise Tshwane’s finances, having inherited a R4-billion deficit.

In November 2021, Williams was again elected executive mayor and in 2022 he kicked off the aggressive Tshwane Ya Tatima campaign to highlight challenges facing the city in terms of non-payment and driving collections to enhance service delivery.

Williams implored the next leadership to stay true to making Tshwane a better city.

