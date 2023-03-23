Tshwane speaker’s decision to adjourn sitting met with joy, defiance

The City of Tshwane is still without a mayor after council speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana adjourned a special council sitting to elect a new mayor on Wednesday.

The sitting was adjourned to seek legal opinion on the status of Cope councillor Justice Sefanyetso.

Ndzwanana said he arrived at the decision after he received two contradicting letters from Cope leaders.

One of the letters said that the party was withdrawing Sefanyetso as its representative while the other one stated that the party was keeping him as a councillor in Tshwane.

His decision to adjourn the sitting to a later date was met with joy from ANC members.

However, councillors from DA-led multi-party coalition refused to leave council chambers, saying the speaker’s reasons for adjourning the sitting were not legally sound.

Brian Mkhono, spokesperson for Cope in Tshwane, blamed the party’s Johannesburg councillor Colleen Makhubele and party leader Mosiuoa Lekota for causing the confusion.

Mkhono said Cope never withdrew Sefanyetso as a councillor, and stated that there is no truth to allegations that Sefanyetso has two ID numbers and a criminal record.

“This is not a romantic party … The Bold and the Beautiful. If people want boyfriends or girlfriends, it must happen elsewhere, not here in the City of Tshwane,” said Mkhono.

