Popular funeral services firm Icebolethu slammed for ‘poor service’

One of South Africa’s popular funeral undertakers with a footprint countrywide has been accused of double standards. Icebolethu Funerals, which describes itself as a “lifestyle brand that provides services, solutions and benefits that their clients enjoy for a full life cycle”, has some unhappy clients. Their funeral service clients are complaining that only celebrities get the best service.

On Monday, Icebolethu Funerals received a backlash from social media users.

Client’s grandfather had undignified funeral

One unhappy client, Wandiswa Mkhize exposed the company in a lengthy social media post. She complained that Icebolethu Funeral Services failed to give her grandfather, 87, a dignified funeral.

She told Sunday World that she bought a funeral cover from Icebolethu Funerals.

“I bought a funeral cover for my grandfather. He was the only beneficiary and I was paying about R205 on a monthly basis. Two weeks ago, my grandfather fell sick and on Monday afternoon, 10 September he died at home,” Wandiswa recalled.

“We then called Icebolethu funeral services as per our contract. It took them more than five hours to come and take the body. This made me uncomfortable, but I overlooked it,” she continued.

Series of problems, poor communication

She said the funeral was set for Saturday. “But we experienced so many problems with them. For example, we couldn’t get a death certificate at Home Affairs because they sent a fake doctor to assist us. We had to fight for it,” she alleged.

But this was not the end of their problems.

“On the day of the funeral, they gave us rags for décor. They gave us old cutlery, they gave us tables that were not up to standard. Even the transport money was deposited very late. I tried to communicate with them but I realised that they gave me wrong emails,” she said.

Finally got response after Facebook post

After the funeral she tried to reach out to the owner of the company, Nomfundo Mcoyi. However, she was allegedly ignored. She then took it to Facebook and exposed the company.

This only made matters worse as hundreds of clients shared similar horrible stories about Icebolethu Funerals.

Wandiswa believed that the bad service was due to the fact that her grandfather was not a celebrity.

“I took their funeral cover because I’d seen how they handle these celebrity funerals. And I wanted something similar for my grandfather. Unfortunately, this was not the case. They disrespected my grandfather, I’m shattered,” she said.

Now she wants Mcoyi to apologise.

Undertaker offered refund, blamed suppliers

“I’ve been contacted by their communications head, Nkosenhle Hlophe, and he promised to refund me.

“I told him I don’t want their money, I want Nomfundo to apologise for this mess,” said Wandiswa.

Hlophe, confirmed the incident. “We have reported the doctor query to SAPS, Department of Health and will be forwarded to HPCSA,” said Hlophe.

He then put the blame on their suppliers.

“We recognise that some community suppliers have underperformed. This is affecting our reputation and the trust that many families put on us. As a result, we are revising our supply chain and procurement policy. This to ensure consistent, high-quality service by reducing reliance on external suppliers.

“We have terminated our relationship with the supplier, Khayelihle Projects.

Launched an internal investigation into staff conduct. Reimbursed the family for undelivered services,” he said.

He said they have apologised and provided full support to the Mkhize family.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content