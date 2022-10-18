Post office branches offer collection service for chronic medication

The South African Post Office (Sapo) on Tuesday encouraged the public to make use of its services for collection of chronic medication.

Sapo said the service is aimed at patients who live or work closer to a post office. “The main benefit of the service is longer service hours,” said Sapo.

“Post Office branches are open until 5pm on weekdays and until 12.30pm on Saturdays. The collection service is available at 342 post office [branches] in all the provinces except the Western Cape.”

It added that the branches were selected because they comply with the requirements of the Department of Health. However, Sapo said the medication that requires specialised storage, such as cold storage, cannot be collected from its branches.

“Patients of government clinics, who would like to collect their medication from their local post office, should arrange with their clinic.

“The Department of Health sends the patient an SMS when the medication is ready for collection, and patients have 14 days to collect it before the medication is returned to the Department of Health.”

