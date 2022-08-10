‘Potholes will soon be a thing of the past’

“When I undertook an inspection of the N12 national road in Wolmaransstad in the North West earlier this year, as a follow-up on the Presidential Imbizo held in March, I was made aware of the severity of the pothole problem in the province,” he said.

“This is the reality of many communities in all provinces. The bad roads, caused mainly by potholes, are one of the major hindrances to economic growth. Our national policy on road infrastructure is anchored on the National Development Plan which enjoins us to invest in a strong network of economic infrastructure designed to support the country’s medium- and long-term objectives if we are to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth by 2030.”

He said achieving this vision requires targeted development of transport as one of the sectors that makes up the network industries.

“Government’s infrastructure development plan is an important building block in revitalising South Africa’s economy and job creation. This will, in turn, exponentially improve our efforts to ensure sustainable livelihoods for many of our people.

“We are therefore collectively enjoined to ensure that the state of repair of our road network is in an acceptable condition across spheres of government.”

He said addressing the maintenance challenges and backlog of the road network