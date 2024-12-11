‘Pound 4 Pound had no permit to shoot in the streets of Joburg’

The beleaguered series Pound 4 Pound’s production company was in violation of the city’s bylaws as it shot its scenes in downtown Joburg without a special permit. One of the producers was allowed to shoot because he claimed to “have connections” in the municipality’s Metro police.

This comes after Bakwena Production, which is owned by Rashala Muofhe and seasoned actor Kagiso Medupe, failed to pay Pound 4 Pound actors.

One of the insiders spoke to Sunday World and said: “There was a time when we had to shoot on the streets of Johannesburg. The shoot happened just across Franklin Hotel. It was during the day and we had to closed a two-way street. We had no permit to shoot on the streets but Rashaka told us to calm down because he has ‘connections’.

Shot scenes without a special permit

“He said ‘he’d sort it out’. Indeed, he called one of the top officials at the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and, to our surprise, the JMPD police were dispatched for us. They came and closed the two-way street without permit.”

The source said that, the police were at the scene throughout the day.

“The shoot happened as planned, you’d swear we had a permit. After the shoot the police opened the road and everything happened as normal. Rashaka kept assuring us that he’s untouchable, that he has connections in the high places and on that day he proved it to us,” said another source.

Today Sunday World can reveal that Muofhe’s father is one of the top politicians in South Africa.

Pound 4 Pound was shot in September 2024 and it was aired on BET channel. The series has already finished, but the cast, crew, suppliers and even a guest house were not paid. This has caused financial strain on them, so much that some of them have lost their assets.

On the weekend, Brandon Auret was forced to sell his car jut to make ends meet. A handful of them is facing eviction and are sitting with unpaid debts.

Actors still battling to make ends meet after non-payment

“We’ve been exploited and they know they are well connected. That is why they are making us fools. They are not even taking our calls,” said another actor who asked to remain anonymous.

Muofhe and Medupe were approached for comment but they failed to respond.

A media inquiry was sent to the JPD spokesperson, Xolani Fihla. He confirmed that a permit is needed to shoot on the public roads. When he was asked about Pound 4 Pound permit he could not respond.