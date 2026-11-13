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Powerball results for Friday, November 13 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Friday, November 13, 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, November 13 2026

Powerball numbers:

07| 16| 18| 26| 37   Powerball: 15

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Powerball Xtra numbers:

19| 21| 23| 40| 45   Powerball: 13

  • The Powerball numbers for Friday, November 13, 2026, were 07, 16, 18, 26, and 37.
  • The Powerball for the main draw was 15.
  • The Powerball Xtra numbers were 19, 21, 23, 40, and 45.
  • The Powerball Xtra Powerball number was 13.
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Powerball numbers:

07| 16| 18| 26| 37   Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

19| 21| 23| 40| 45   Powerball: 13

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