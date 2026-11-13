Powerball results for Friday, November 13 2026
Powerball numbers:
07| 16| 18| 26| 37 Powerball: 15
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Powerball Xtra numbers:
19| 21| 23| 40| 45 Powerball: 13
- The Powerball numbers for Friday, November 13, 2026, were 07, 16, 18, 26, and 37.
- The Powerball for the main draw was 15.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers were 19, 21, 23, 40, and 45.
- The Powerball Xtra Powerball number was 13.
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Powerball numbers:
07| 16| 18| 26| 37 Powerball: 15
Powerball Xtra numbers:
19| 21| 23| 40| 45 Powerball: 13