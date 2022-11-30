Prasa throws its weight behind ban of metal scrap trade

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has welcomed a ban on the trade of metal scraps, saying it believes the move will limit theft of rail assets.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hishaam Emeran, Prasa acting group CEO, said: “Theft of cables and metals has badly damaged our network. It is more than theft, it is sabotage of economic infrastructure.

“We have beefed up our security, introducing military-grade fencing to protect our assets. Since we implemented the integrated security plan, the asset-related crimes have dropped significantly.

“But it is not economically feasible to fence our entire network, and this policy on the trade of waste scrap and semi-processed metals will assist our efforts.”

He added that assets stolen from Prasa have ended up in scrap yards where they are processed and sold.

“The six-month ban on export and tightening of trade regulations will go a long way in reversing copper theft and demand for meatal scrap,” Emeran said.

Prasa also confirmed that cable theft has cost the passenger rail agency a fortune directly and indirectly, stating that vandalism has a direct cost of repairing, replacing and protecting the equipment. This has caused a delay in cancelled trips and lost revenue.

Transnet, freight rail, Telkom and Eskom have also been targeted by thieves.

Prasa further said it welcomes assurances by Police Minister Bheki Cele that government will strengthen law enforcement around stolen assets.

“Stronger policing will help curb theft of our railway infrastructure, our focus should be on running passenger trains not spending billions on our network.”

