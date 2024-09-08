Premier challenged over loss of jobs in Free State

Another storm is brewing in the office of Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae after dozens of workers approached the Public Service Association (PSA) to intervene following a notice that the contracts of at least 100 staff members in the provincial government would not be renewed.

Some of the workers, inclu­ding officials, have been in the employ of the state for more than 16 years. One of the officials who was served the letter is the former MEC of Sports, Arts and Culture Dan Kgothule who served under former premier Ace Magashule.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content