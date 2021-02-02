Premier David Makhura welcomes special tribunal judgment

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier David Makhura welcomed the judgment handed down by Judge SP Mothle of the Special Tribunal on Monday, correcting an error made in the judgment of 10 December 2020.

In his judgment handed down on 10 December 2020, Judge Mothle stated that Kabelo Lehoenya, the former Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Health, claimed that Premier Makhura gave her names of companies to be appointed as service providers for PPE.

On 27 January 2021, Premier David Makhura made an application to the Special Tribunal in terms of Rule 42, to seek correction on paragraphs 14 and 24 of the Tribunal judgment to include the words “Office of” before the word “Premier.” Judge Mothle has since accepted the request by the Premier and has corrected the error.

In the Special Tribunal judgement handed down on 1 February 2021, Judge Mothle states: “I have on receipt of the Premiers application, realised that the omission of the word “Office of” before “the Premier” and “the MEC” in the judgment text is capable of being construed to mean that the Tribunal has found or decided that it was the Premier personally or the MEC personally, who supplied the names. There was no such decision or finding made on the allegations…”

The judgement further states that: “The application to insert the omitted words in paragraph 14 and 24 on the judgment in SIU v Ledla, dated 10 December 2020, is granted.

“I am happy that the statement has been corrected, making it clear that there were no allegations made against the Premier’s involvement in PPE procurement irregularities,” Premier Makhura said.

