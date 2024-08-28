Premier urges road safety as bus crash kills 10 Zimbabweans

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has emphasised the critical importance of road safety, particularly on long-distance routes frequently used by buses and heavy-duty vehicles.

Her comment comes after a freak accident transporting Zimbabwean nationals into South Africa claimed the lives of at least 10 people in Limpopo on Tuesday night.

The deceased were five men and five women.

30 injured, 12 in critical condition

More than 30 other passengers sustained minor injuries. Twelve other passengers were reportedly in serious conditions.

According to reports, the bus driver, who was en route to Johannesburg, drove over a roundabout at high speed. That was when he lost control.

The bus then overturned, resulting in 10 fatalities and scores injured in the process.

Ramathuba called on all road users, including bus drivers, operators of heavy-duty vehicles and drivers of light-duty vehicles, to exercise the utmost vigilance and strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such devastating accidents.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Each death is a heart-breaking reminder of the importance of road safety.”

She urged all drivers to strictly abide by traffic rules and remain vigilant at all times to avoid such accidents.

Support given to help repatriate deceased victims

“We cannot afford to lose lives in this manner, especially when such incidents are preventable. I would like to commend the swift response by emergency medical services, the police and forensic pathology services. As well as traffic officials who worked tirelessly throughout the night.

“In the wake of this tragedy, the provincial government is working closely with relevant authorities. This to ensure that the families of the deceased receive the necessary support. Including assistance with the repatriation of their loved ones’ remains to Zimbabwe.”

Provincial MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye has also called for vigilance on the road. She urged motorists to be alert of their surroundings and drive with caution at all times.

She said: “The bus driver is reportedly new on his job and not familiar with the surroundings around Makhado.

“Subsequent to the horrific accident, law enforcement agents cordoned off the scene but later reopened for traffic. The casualties were taken to various hospitals in Makhado, south of Vhembe district. We have already sent messages of condolences to the families of the deceased. And we wish those in hospitals a speedy recovery.

Driver lost control at high speed

“Preliminary reports have indicated that the bus driver drove over a roundabout at high speed. That resulted in him losing control of the bus before it overturned near the traffic lights in Makhado. He was driving towards Polokwane on the N1 highway.

“We also received reports that the driver had just been employed by the bus company. He clearly was not familiar with the scene of the accident.”

The latest incident in Makhado is one of the many incidents that occurred on the longest route in the continent.

The highway, which stretches from Cape to Cairo, carries huge amount of traffic on a daily basis. This makes it one of the most fatal in the country.

Many people have died on this lengthy highway, which is overwhelmed by speeding vehicles and reckless drivers.

Roads and transport authorities have cautioned both motorists and pedestrians to be vigilant when using the highway.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content