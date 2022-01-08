President Cyril Ramaphosa highlights the devastation Covid-19 pandemic had on economy

Johannesburg- President Cyril Ramaphosa has today delivered the ruling party’s much-anticipated January 8th statement.

He delivered the address in Limpopo, in the presence of his deputy David Mabuza, his cabinet ministers, and the members of the party.

In his speech, Ramaphosa highlighted the role that the Covid-19 pandemic played in the current state of the economy.

“Our economy has been severely damaged; millions are without work and rely on social support for survival. The rate of economic recovery, while better than anticipated, has not been optimal and the resources needed to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality have been inadequate. Women and young people, in particular, have borne the brunt of this adversity,” President Ramaphosa said in his speech.

He further said the pandemic has highlighted the need to address three interrelated antagonistic contradictions of class, race, and patriarchy.

Our seventh task is to strengthen international solidarity.

#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

Non-racialism is a fundamental principle of the ANC that lies at the heart of our objective to build a South African nation with a common patriotism and loyalty in which the cultural, linguistic and religious diversity of the people is recognised.#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

Ramaphosa on July riots:

The security and stability of our country was directly challenged by the deliberate, coordinated and well-planned incidents of public violence and destruction that took place in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in July last year.#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

We call on all South Africans to be part of the effort to build an ethical, capable developmental state and a society governed by the values of our democratic Constitution and the rule of law.

#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

Non-racialism is a fundamental principle of the ANC that lies at the heart of our objective to build a South African nation with a common patriotism and loyalty in which the cultural, linguistic and religious diversity of the people is recognised.#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

We pass our condolences to those of our compatriots who lost their lives during these events in Phoenix, which had racial undertones. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

A painful example of this retrogressive tendency was the racism and prejudice manifest in the tragic events that occurred in eThekwini during the outbreaks of violence in July 2021.

#ANC110 https://t.co/vnOCx0rihX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 8, 2022

Read the full statement below:

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author