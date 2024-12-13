President Ramaphosa officially recognises Queen Modjadji VII

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially recognised Princess Masalanabo Modjadji as the Queen of the Balobedu nation.

Ramaphosa said the Bolobedu Queenship is the country’s only recognised queenship. This was officially recognised by the South African government on March 31 2016, under the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act of 2003.

At the time of its recognition, the rightful heir, Queen Masalanabo Modjadji was 10-years-old. She was considered too young to ascend the throne.

Maternal uncle held the post till now

This led to her maternal uncle, Prince Mpapatla Modjadji, acting as regent and overseeing queenship until she could take the throne. She now ascends the throne as Queen Modjadji VII of the Balobedu nation.

As part of this legal process, a certificate of recognition was issued after her name is published in the Government Gazette.

“In accordance with Section 12(8)(a) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act of 2019, as soon as the successor to the position of a queen/king ceases to be a minor, the rightful successor must be recognised by the president as the queen/king. A certificate of recognition must be issued after her/his name has been published in the Gazette,” said Ramaphosa in a statement.

He said Modjadji’s ascension is a significant milestone for the Balobedu people, whose traditions go back hundreds of years. Known as the Rain Queen, the Modjadji lineage is held in high regard in South African culture. It is celebrated for its spiritual and symbolic link to rainmaking.

Historic moment in SA

Ramaphosa said the recognition of Queen Modjadji VII marks a historic moment. It also heralds a new chapter in the heritage of the Balobedu nation.

On behalf of government, Ramaphosa said he looked forward to collaborating with Queen Modjadji and the Royal Family. This is aimed at promoting socio-economic development for the people under the Balobedu queenship.

