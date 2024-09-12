Prison is not a joke, says Mboro after getting R3 000 bail

Controversial pastor and leader of Incredible Happenings church, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, has been released on R3 000.

His co-accused and bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, is also out on warning.

During the short appearance before the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Thursday, the state said that it would not be opposing the duo’s bail application, provided strict measures were attached to their bail.

The defence told the court that Motsoeneng can afford bail of R3 000 but asked that Baloyi be granted free bail.

One of the attorneys who represented Mboro, advocate Phillip Dlamini, said the self-proclaimed prophet “is just a worker” and cannot afford any amount above R3 000.

Dlamini told Sunday World that the defence team had a strong case and was confident that Mboro was going to be released on bail.

“The matter was not a schedule five, but they used all the delay tactics to keep one of the famous prophets in jail,” said Dlamini.

After his release from the court’s holding cells, Mboro addressed the media, alleging that the maternal side of his grandchildren has been fighting him.

I am happy that I am out of jail

“This has been going on for years,” Mboro said.

“I am not even the father of the children, but those people have been saying they want me behind bars; they harass me for child maintenance.”

He further said that he would fight with his son because they are family.

“I asked for permission to speak from my lawyers; I am not talking about the people here; I am relating to what you have seen in the media and where I need justice.

“We opened cases, but those people have not been arrested,” he said.

He added that he is yet to share his experience in jail; however, he advised people not to do anything that will land them in jail.

“Prison is not a joke, but we have seen God. I was in prison but also in God’s presence. I am not on a campaign for revenge.

“I am happy that I am out to build this country, our families, and our children. I am glad that I was able to protect my son.”

Teachers threatened with a panga

Mboro was arrested for a month after he allegedly threatened teachers at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, with two pangas.

He reportedly did this just so his son, Revival, could leave the school with his children. The incident was captured in multiple videos that went viral on social media.

Following his arrest, his church was set alight by a group of angry school pupils, leaving his followers devastated.

Mboro is facing 12 charges, including kidnapping and possession of a dangerous weapon. He returns to court on October 21.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content