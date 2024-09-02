Project and construction pros join revolt against turnkey tenders 

In a move likely to shake the foundations of tenderpreneurship, the South African Council for the Project and Construction Management Professions (SACPCMP) has declared its unwavering support for the campaign against the turnkey tender system.

SACPCMP’s counterparts in the architectural profession first rang alarm bells last month, warning about the dangers of the turnkey approach.

The South African Council for the Architectural Profession (Sacap) was protesting the Free State Department of Human Settlements’ plan to appoint an implementing agent for a R3-billion housing project, citing that the approach stifles growth and transformation in the architectural and allied professions.

Sacap also warned that the approach preferred by the Free State government was a veritable playground for corrupt activities, since contractor-led turnkey projects meant the cost was not transparent.

This week, the SACPCMP dug deeper into the issue in support of Sacap, revealing the sinister potential of turnkey procurement to wreak havoc on transformation and economic opportunity sharing.

SACPCMP president Lufuno Ratsiku told Sunday World that while turnkey procurement might sometimes be fitting, it should not become the go-to strategy.

Accountability, checks, and balances were not just fancy buzzwords, Ratsiku warned, but they are the bedrock of good governance. He cautioned that managing such a colossal project by a single contractor could spell disaster.

“It is important to ensure that the sharing of economic opportunities, especially within the construction sector, will enable the growth and development of all the professions in our industry,” he said.

Ratsiku said turnkey projects should only be for “extremely complex and specialised projects”, adding that the client department must possess unparalleled expertise to manage these behemoths, thereby protecting professional service providers from being sidelined.

“It is unacceptable for built environment professional service providers to end up at the mercy of appointed turnkey contractors and remain disadvantaged,” he said.

“It is imperative to ensure accountability in projects. Where the government does not have the necessary capacity to monitor projects in terms of professional service providers, the situation can lead to the creation of a player and referee on the same field situation. This can lead to issues of liability and impact on governance.”

Ratsiku said the SACPCMP’s crusade was not just about protecting their turf but a noble quest to promote economic inclusivity and professional accountability within the construction sector.

The body advocated for a balanced project management approach that not only nurtures industry growth but also upholds the sacred tenets of good governance.

